Asia Cup 2022: Elderly fan bows down in tribute to Virat Kolhi's 71st century; watch viral video

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed 3,500 runs in T20I cricket, becoming the second cricketer in the format to do so. He accomplished this feat against Afghanistan in India's Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Fans were left delighted as Virat Kohli scored his maiden ton for India during the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli, who came in the tournament with questions about his form became the highest scorer in the tournament. Virat finally completed his much-anticipated 71st century. He smashed an unbeaten 122 in just 61 balls with 12 balls and six sixes. Virat now has 3,584 runs at an average of 51.94. He has one century and 32 half-centuries in the format. His best score now is 122*.

When happiness hit the audience in the stadium, fans were seen celebrating Virat Kohli's hits. An elderly man with turban was spotted bowing down in due respect and fandom towards the cricketers spirit and efforts. The video of the fandom incident has surfaced on the internet.

