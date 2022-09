Fans were left delighted as Virat Kohli scored his maiden ton for India during the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli, who came in the tournament with questions about his form, has scored two fifties in the continental event.

He also became the highest scorer in the tournament.

Here a few reactions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)