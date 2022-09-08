e-Paper Get App
'This one's for Anushka': Virat Kohli dedicates maiden T20I ton to actress wife

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
Virat Kohli thanked his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma after scoring his maidan T20I century for India during their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai on Thursday.

With this ton, Kohli broke a three-year century drought in international cricket.

Speaking after India's innings, a relived Kohli said: "I dedicate this to Anushka. She has been very supportive during my difficult time."

Kolhi reckoned the six-week break from cricket did a world of good to him.

