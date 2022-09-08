'This one's for Anushka': Virat Kohli dedicates maiden T20I ton to actress wife

Virat Kohli thanked his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma after scoring his maidan T20I century for India during their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai on Thursday.

With this ton, Kohli broke a three-year century drought in international cricket.

Speaking after India's innings, a relived Kohli said: "I dedicate this to Anushka. She has been very supportive during my difficult time."

Kolhi reckoned the six-week break from cricket did a world of good to him.