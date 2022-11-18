Gujarat: IAS officer's 'poll duty' announcement on Instagram lands him into trouble, EC removes him from task by slamming it as 'publicity stunt' | Instagram

An IAS officer, identified as Abhishek Singh, was removed from Gujarat poll duty for announcing it loud on social media, NDTV reported stating that the decision came in as the Election Commission called it to be a "publicity stunt.

Singh, who is a cadre officer from Uttar Pradesh, was appointed General Observer in Ahmedabad, in view of the upcoming election in the state. However, his social media revelation reportedly landed him into trouble as he later got fired from the appointment.

In the Instagram post, Singh had flaunted his car that had received an Election Commission tag for the purpose. He captioned the post to notify that he had, "Joined Ahmedabad as Observer for Gujarat Elections."

According to NDTV, the officer was ordered to leave the constituency immediately and report to his parent cadre. All government facilities provided to him in Gujarat were also taken away, including the car featured in his posts.



Gujarat will hold elections for a new government on December 1 and 5. On December 8, the results will be announced.