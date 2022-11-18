Fact check: Is Nirmala Sitharaman posing with her daughter in this viral photo? | File

Social media is a den to several messages and topics each day. While some happen to be a trustworthy piece of information, the others are fabricated fake news content. Similar to what people call unbelievable "WhatsApp forwards" or messages from untruly "WhatsApp University," a photo of the Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, posing with a female army officer is being circulated with a false claim.

The viral image isn't manipulated, but the claim that the army woman is Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter is.

Ms. Nirmala Seetaraman's daughter is now a part of Indian Army....serving our nation....she didn't aspire to become an MLA or MLC....👍 pic.twitter.com/xuBLklBjGU — a.s.chakravarty (@ajeetkcs) November 17, 2022

Also, this isn't the first time that the viral photo has made to the internet with fake text.

Earlier in 2019, the same case was noticed on social media platforms wherein people circulated the image and attributed the click to feature the mother-daughter duo. During then, the Principal Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry had tweeted a clarification that the officer in the picture is not Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter.

"CLARIFICATION". This is the photograph clicked at the request of the Army officer appointed as the LO to the RM during an official visit. She is NOT the daughter of the RM as suggested in some social media platforms pic.twitter.com/mkBQt2dLCK — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 2, 2019

Who is Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter? Not an army officer, but a journalist by profession. Her name is Vangmayi Parakala. She earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in English Literature from Delhi University before spending a year in the US studying for a Master of Science in Journalism.