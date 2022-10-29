Fact check: Donald Trump's Twitter account restored after Elon Musk's app takeover? Tweets from 'verified' handle go viral

e-Paper Get App
The tweets which appear true and apt made netizens wonder whether Trump was back on Twitter after Musk became the CEO.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Fact check: Donald Trump Twitter account | FPJ
Did Elon Musk's Twitter takeover lead to the restoration of former US President Donald Trump's suspended account? A tweet from a verified Twitter handle with the username Donald J. Trump has made netizens to wonder whether the politician is back on the microblogging platform. The tweet that's gone viral thanks Musk and reads, "Feels great to be back..."

Check tweet:

Wait, what? Despite appearing true and believable, the tweet isn't from Trump. The verified account isn't that of the former President but is supposedly of some established Twitter user who changed his username to create a hoax. Yes, it's a parody account that potentially confused people.

Donald Trump parody account

Donald Trump parody account | Twitter

Donald Trump lauded Twitter's new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk on Friday. "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," the former President was quoted in reports.

