Greta Thunberg's punching reply to kickboxer Andrew Tate goes viral, here's what they were talking about on Twitter | Twitter

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is getting all attention from Twitter users for her punching reply towards Andrew Tate, a social media influencer and former kickboxer who tried take a swipe at the teenager. Tate who flaunted his collection of cars while trying mock the young activist and her principles towards the environment, she didn't stay calm and took to give back at her best.

In a couple of tweets, Tate noted that he has 33 cars and started listing them one by one along with informing Greta about their enormous emission. After typing down details about two luxury vehicles, he wrote, "This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list." He even tagged Greta in the tweet to draw her attention towards it.

As we know that Greta strives to raise awareness about the adverse effects of gas emissions and recommends the usage of electric vehicles instead, Andrew Tate's tweet that also had a picture of him filling up his Bugatti at a gas station didn't go unanswered. What did she reply? Greta took to gave back to the kickboxer and as asked for, she passed on her so-called email address in the reply. She wrote, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld**kenergy@getalife.com"