Samosa, chai, and a water bottle cost nearly ₹ 500 altogether at Mumbai airport, food bill goes viral

Troll alert! A journalist who shared an 'expensive' food bill from Mumbai airport received several replies to her tweet wherein most hit back at her

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai airport food bill | Twitter / Farah Khan
In case you're a frequent flight taker, you might know that the products available at the airports are often highly priced due to the taxes levied on them. In a recent tweet, a journalist who visited the Mumbai airport took to share her experience of how some basic snacks were billed for a lot more at the premises in comparison with a street vendor serving them.

Farah Khan, a journalist tweeted a photo of her order and the respective bill showing a total of nearly Rs. 500 for two samosas, a tea, and a water bottle. She captioned the post by satirically pulling the reference to the popular BJP slogan "Ache din..."

Netizens trolled her for associating the experience with BJP governance and also for cribbing about things. Some took a dig at the tweet and asked her to carry the snacks from a street store during the next travel.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was narrated by a Twitter user in the comments section while trying to throw light on the expensive pricing at the airports. He wrote, "A few days ago I was coming to Kolkata from Bangalore airport, at Bangalore airport I asked the rate of samosas, he told the price of two pieces was ₹250. After that did not ask anything else, I immediately left from there."

Meanwhile, people commented that irrespective of the government in power, the pricing at the airport has ever been so.

