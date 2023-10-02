 Girl Makes Laptop In 3 Hours, But There's A Catch; Check Viral Tweet
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGirl Makes Laptop In 3 Hours, But There's A Catch; Check Viral Tweet

Girl Makes Laptop In 3 Hours, But There's A Catch; Check Viral Tweet

The little girl came up with a device made out of her own creativity which certainly resembled a true laptop but couldn't function like one. Ask why?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Laptop/Representative Image | Unsplash

A post taking the internet by storm talks about a little girl making her own laptop in a span of few hours. A woman shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter) to inform people about her niece creating a self-use laptop. But there's a catch. The little girl came up with a device made out of her own creativity which certainly resembled a true laptop but couldn't function like one. Ask why? Check the X post below to know.

Viral post from X

Read Also
Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral
article-image

Girl receives praise for her artwork

In the post, the X user identified as Neha wrote, "My niece asked for my laptop and I said no so she spent 3 hours making her own laptop." Images showing the laptop and the girl 'working' on it were also shared online.

Since it was shared on the content-sharing platform earlier this October, it has attracted more than 200K views. Netizens praised the child's efforts to cater to her needs by creating her own laptop when denied one. They found the girl's creation cute. She was called "Kalakaar (Artist)" by people.

Meanwhile, some ran down memory lane and experienced nostalgia for their childhood days. One of the replies, read, "Life was so simple when we were kids. why did we grow up." "Fake it till you make it," a user said while reacting to the viral incident.

Check reactions

Read Also
Watch: Gujarat girl dances to 'Kacha Badam' in school uniform, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Girl Makes Laptop In 3 Hours, But There's A Catch; Check Viral Tweet

Girl Makes Laptop In 3 Hours, But There's A Catch; Check Viral Tweet

New Jersey Viral Video: Driver Deliberately Crashes His SUV Into Police Station, Likely To Get 30...

New Jersey Viral Video: Driver Deliberately Crashes His SUV Into Police Station, Likely To Get 30...

Netizens Share Drishyam Memes To Mark Gandhi Jayanti On October 2 (IYKYK)

Netizens Share Drishyam Memes To Mark Gandhi Jayanti On October 2 (IYKYK)

'Won't It Increase Traffic?': Netizens React To Bengaluru RTO Banning Carpooling In The City

'Won't It Increase Traffic?': Netizens React To Bengaluru RTO Banning Carpooling In The City

Bengaluru Traffic: Over A Kilometre Long Traffic Seen At Nandi Hills As Extended Weekend Gets...

Bengaluru Traffic: Over A Kilometre Long Traffic Seen At Nandi Hills As Extended Weekend Gets...