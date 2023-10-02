Girl Makes Laptop In 3 Hours, But There's A Catch; Check Viral Tweet

Laptop/Representative Image | Unsplash

A post taking the internet by storm talks about a little girl making her own laptop in a span of few hours. A woman shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter) to inform people about her niece creating a self-use laptop. But there's a catch. The little girl came up with a device made out of her own creativity which certainly resembled a true laptop but couldn't function like one. Ask why? Check the X post below to know.

Viral post from X

Girl receives praise for her artwork

In the post, the X user identified as Neha wrote, "My niece asked for my laptop and I said no so she spent 3 hours making her own laptop." Images showing the laptop and the girl 'working' on it were also shared online.

Since it was shared on the content-sharing platform earlier this October, it has attracted more than 200K views. Netizens praised the child's efforts to cater to her needs by creating her own laptop when denied one. They found the girl's creation cute. She was called "Kalakaar (Artist)" by people.

Meanwhile, some ran down memory lane and experienced nostalgia for their childhood days. One of the replies, read, "Life was so simple when we were kids. why did we grow up." "Fake it till you make it," a user said while reacting to the viral incident.

Check reactions

