Watch: Gujarat girl dances to 'Kacha Badam' in school uniform, video goes viral

If you are an ardent Instagram user, you might have watched or even tried creating the trending 'Kacha Badam' reels. The words 'Kacha Badam' have now become a feeling that is surfacing over the internet, from lip-sync to dance reels.

The internet seems to have found its cutest version to the viral dance reels, in the clip doing rounds on social media we see a girl performing those dance moves in a school uniform.

A Twitter user who initially shared the video wrote that the video is from Gujarat, and is believed to be from an Anganwadi school. However, the identity of the little female dancer is not known.

Since the clip was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, a few days back, it has gained over 110K views and several comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:17 PM IST