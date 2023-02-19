IND vs AUS: 'Gill is our future, drop KL Rahul', fans lament the vice-captain after another poor showing

'Gill is our future, drop KL Rahul': Cricket fans troll the vice-captain with memes | FPJ

All eyes at the IND vs AUS 2nd Test? If so, you might be aware that Indian opener KL Rahul has a tough time to hit and score during the recent matches. Apart from the stunning one-handed catch to end Usman Khawaja’s enterprising stay on the first day, Friday, the cricketer seems to not be in a good form.

Rahul, who has played in 46 Test matches till date, doesn't have a great record on the statistics to back him. They reportedly suggest that he has managed to average 34.4 runs per match, which is underwhelming for an opener of the Indian batting lineup.

Comparing KL Rahul's performance with cricketer Shubman Gill, netizens wrote that the vice-captain must be pulled off from future games and the chance must be given to Gill who is now in reserve. "Gill is our future...drop KL Rahul," a Twitter user said.

Gill is our future.. pick Shubman Gill for next test and back him .. drop KL Rahul the fraud . — Rohit Kumar (@RohitKumar3v3) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile, others thought whether KL Rahul's poor game could be a consequence of Venkatesh Prasad's criticism towards him and his play. On February 11, days before the second Test between India and Austria, the former Indian pacer slammed KL Rahul's poor form and questioned him being given an extended run in the Test team. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "...Can't think of many who have been given so many chances."

Check tweets below

When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form,Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

Cricket fans troll the vice-captain with memes

Venkatesh Prasad after seeing KL Rahul wasting another chance#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gt9l1MXHsk — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) February 19, 2023

KL Rahul: "Boss, I'll take care of Australia's 1st innings lead. You guys do the rest." #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zTXmONkHhd — Surendra chaudhary (@ChaudharyMoond) February 19, 2023

Sunil Shetty when KL Rahul returns home after Australia series!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gBoopxEP6S — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) February 19, 2023

