IND vs AUS: 'Gill is our future, drop KL Rahul', fans lament the vice-captain after another poor showing

IND vs AUS: 'Gill is our future, drop KL Rahul', fans lament the vice-captain after another poor showing

The internet is upset with KL Rahul and hint to not see him in future Tests. Take a look at how netizens react to the player on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
'Gill is our future, drop KL Rahul': Cricket fans troll the vice-captain with memes | FPJ
All eyes at the IND vs AUS 2nd Test? If so, you might be aware that Indian opener KL Rahul has a tough time to hit and score during the recent matches. Apart from the stunning one-handed catch to end Usman Khawaja’s enterprising stay on the first day, Friday, the cricketer seems to not be in a good form.

Rahul, who has played in 46 Test matches till date, doesn't have a great record on the statistics to back him. They reportedly suggest that he has managed to average 34.4 runs per match, which is underwhelming for an opener of the Indian batting lineup.

Comparing KL Rahul's performance with cricketer Shubman Gill, netizens wrote that the vice-captain must be pulled off from future games and the chance must be given to Gill who is now in reserve. "Gill is our future...drop KL Rahul," a Twitter user said.

article-image

Meanwhile, others thought whether KL Rahul's poor game could be a consequence of Venkatesh Prasad's criticism towards him and his play. On February 11, days before the second Test between India and Austria, the former Indian pacer slammed KL Rahul's poor form and questioned him being given an extended run in the Test team. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "...Can't think of many who have been given so many chances."

Check tweets below

Cricket fans troll the vice-captain with memes

article-image

