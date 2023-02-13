India opener Shubman Gill named ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023

India opener Shubman Gill on Monday was named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023 after his scintilating performances with the bat in white-ball cricket for the Men in Blue.

Gill's form was instrumental in India winning the T20I and ODIs series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand last month.

"Congratulations @ShubmanGill for winning the ICC Player of the Month award for January.

"The Indian opener has been in blazing form becoming the 5th India batter to score centuries in each of the three international formats," the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted.

Gill's record-breaking run in Jan

He played all 6 ODIs in January, amassing 567 runs at an average of over 113 and at a strike rate of over 126. Gill hit three centuries and a fifty, including a maiden double hundred against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Gill rounded off the series with scores of 40* and 112 - the latter being his fourth ODI ton to go with five fifties in 21 innings to date - as India swept the Blackcaps 3-0.

Gill’s aggregate of 360 is the joint-highest ever for anyone in a three-match bilateral ODI series, equalling Babar Azam’s record against the West Indies in 2016-17.

He earned his maiden T20I cap in the series against Sri Lanka last month and registered scores of 7, 5 and 46 before scoring 7, 11, and 126 against the Blackcaps.

Gill is currently a part of the India Test squad for the ongoing four-match home series against Australia, which India leads 1-0 following their innings and 132-run win in the first Test in Nagpur.

