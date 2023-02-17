IND vs AUS 2nd Test: KL Rahul pulls off ridiculous one-handed catch to dismiss lone ranger Usman Khawaja; watch video

KL Rahul pulled off an absolute blinder of a catch to dismiss Australia's, Usman Khawaja. It needed something special to dismiss Australia's lone ranger Khawaja, who was looking on course to lead the Australian fightback. Khawaja's pre-meditated reverse sweep found KL Rahul at point who pulled off a one-handed catch diving towards his right.

The ball that pitched further down the leg stump found sweet contact with the bat but lacked the angle to make it over the fielder to find an acrobatic KL Rahul.

Khawaja was at the crease for 125 deliveries scoring a brilliant made 81 runs. His dismissal proved crucial for India as it allowed both Ashwin and Jadeja to target the tailenders on a pitch that assisted the spinners a bit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Khawaja anchored the Australian innings as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Ravichandran Ashwin double striker to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith derailed the Aussie 1st innings after Shami dismissed an out-of-form David Warner.

The bowlers troubled the Australian batsmen, and Khawaja looked at ease, using the flick shot at his disposal to score the majority of his runs.

As the spinners were unleashed on the vulnerable Australian batsmen, Khawaja observed closely and used his feet to defend and find runs out of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)