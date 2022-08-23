From 'Cringe level 0-100'; THIS viral tool could create inspirational advice posts for your Linkedin account, make you an influencer

Viral Post Generator by Tom Orbach | Viral Post Generator

Not just focus to kill Monday blues, social media serves lot for people seeking inspirational instances. From boss hiring a candidate with more than promised salary to employees posting about easy leave grants, the job search and professional networking platform has been a den to many hard to believe stories.

Are you tired of observing those sugar loaded motivational quotes on LinkedIn? If you found such stories interesting and worth engaging into, you may create something yourself. How? Thanks to Viral Post Generator, the feature focuses to provide perfect content for your posts with AI support. However, you could be a quirky influencer on LinkedIn by using this tool. Interestingly, it even enables users to choose the cringe level on posts from 0-100!

Hilarious enough? Not just that, it also has advance settings under "more options." For those who would love to fun it up on social media, the app seems a must try.

The launch message of Viral Post Generator read, "After analyzing 100,000+ viral posts on Linkedin, this AI can now write a cringeworthy post — based on YOUR boring life." Later the tool also suggested it being a simple tool that might make you a “Linkedin Influencer." "Share it at your own risk," was the incredible final punch.

The man behind VPG is Israel based Tom Orbach, whose Linkedin bio reads, "I love running growth experiments and testing new channels. Viral Marketing is my cup of tea."



People have already began talking about it. A Twitter user (associated with Grammarly) called it "favorite part of the week" while sharing about the feature on the microblogging website.

When people tried the AI tool, here's what they found. Check some more reactions by Twitterati:

