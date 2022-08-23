e-Paper Get App

From 'Cringe level 0-100'; THIS viral tool could create inspirational advice posts for your Linkedin account, make you an influencer

Thanks to Viral Post Generator, the feature focuses to provide perfect content for your Linkedin posts with AI support.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Viral Post Generator by Tom Orbach | Viral Post Generator

Not just focus to kill Monday blues, social media serves lot for people seeking inspirational instances. From boss hiring a candidate with more than promised salary to employees posting about easy leave grants, the job search and professional networking platform has been a den to many hard to believe stories.

Are you tired of observing those sugar loaded motivational quotes on LinkedIn? If you found such stories interesting and worth engaging into, you may create something yourself. How? Thanks to Viral Post Generator, the feature focuses to provide perfect content for your posts with AI support. However, you could be a quirky influencer on LinkedIn by using this tool. Interestingly, it even enables users to choose the cringe level on posts from 0-100!

Hilarious enough? Not just that, it also has advance settings under "more options." For those who would love to fun it up on social media, the app seems a must try.

The launch message of Viral Post Generator read, "After analyzing 100,000+ viral posts on Linkedin, this AI can now write a cringeworthy post — based on YOUR boring life." Later the tool also suggested it being a simple tool that might make you a “Linkedin Influencer." "Share it at your own risk," was the incredible final punch.

The man behind VPG is Israel based Tom Orbach, whose Linkedin bio reads, "I love running growth experiments and testing new channels. Viral Marketing is my cup of tea."

People have already began talking about it. A Twitter user (associated with Grammarly) called it "favorite part of the week" while sharing about the feature on the microblogging website.

When people tried the AI tool, here's what they found. Check some more reactions by Twitterati:

Read Also
IKEA's 'No pills, just pillows' post goes viral
article-image
Read Also
Rahul Subramanian's 'Honest CV' strikes on hobbies; netizens react
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralFrom 'Cringe level 0-100'; THIS viral tool could create inspirational advice posts for your Linkedin account, make you an influencer

RECENT STORIES

At UNSC meet, India takes a dig at China over its 'double standards'

At UNSC meet, India takes a dig at China over its 'double standards'

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Telangana: BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for remarks on Prophet Muhammad; state police on alert

Telangana: BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for remarks on Prophet Muhammad; state police on alert

Mumbai: Mount Mary fair to return after 3 years; Bandra, BMC all set

Mumbai: Mount Mary fair to return after 3 years; Bandra, BMC all set

Mumbai: 592 fresh COVID-19 cases, no related deaths reported on Monday

Mumbai: 592 fresh COVID-19 cases, no related deaths reported on Monday