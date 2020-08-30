FPJ Video Watch: Desi mom meets Arnab, ear cut prank, and other viral videos on August 30

Tired of reading and watching all the hardcore news (more like noise)? Here’s our specially curated list of top ten viral videos on social media, viewed and reviewed for your convenience.
From original content by popular comedians, to the accidental funny moments that were made impromptu, FPJ’s video watch guarantees an adequate dose of laughter in these trying times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)