‘I am not dead’: Iconic Black Panther scene where Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa returns

Chadwick Boseman, the man who immortalised iconic black characters including Black Panther, Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshal passed away on August 28.
Chadwick Boseman was battling colon cancer for the last four years in which he really hit the big time and became a pan-world hero with his portrayal of T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
T’Challa stood out from other Marvel heroes, bringing diversity to a largely white cast which really should’ve gone black a long time earlier.
His death makes two scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe particularly poignant. The first is where he comes back from the dead after losing the fight with Michael B Jordan’s Killmonger.
While it’s presumed his dead, T’Challa is actually in a deep comatose state and revived by Nakia’s herb. He has been saved by his rival M’Baku – the Hanuman worshipping vegetarian king – who owed him his life.
He returns to stop N’Jadaka / Erik Stevens from using Wakanda’s weapons to wage war on the world.
The second iconic come-back-to-life moment comes in Avengers: Endgame when he is the first hero to return to help Captain America in the iconic portal scene.
The actor had been battling cancer for four years. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement.
"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." The actor had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the statement said.
Hollywood celebrities including Halle Berry and Jada Pinkett expressed grief over the demise of the late actor.
"Rest In Peace," Jada Pinkett wrote on Instagram.
"Here's to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned all the way into life regardless of his personal battle behind the scenes," wrote Berry.
"May we take this as a reminder that you never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman," she added.
The 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa posted a picture of Boseman on Instagram and wrote: "All my aloha and condolences to his ohana. I am truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. I'm so sorry RIP." Meanwhile, Actors Nia DaCosta tweeted, "I will miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power," while Jordan Peele wrote, "This is a crushing blow." "Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family," Actor Dwayne Johnson wrote on his Twitter handle.
Actor-director Chadwick Boseman, who is recognised for his work in 'Black Panther', passed away at the on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife.