Kangana Ranaut, Arnab Goswami and Sudhir Chaudhary feature on Mumbai street artist's 'Walk of Shame'

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an internationally-recognized Hollywood icon. The five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles honour personalities from music, film and TV for achievement in the entertainment industry. Inspired by the same, a creative street artist from Mumbai has come up with a 'Walk of Shame' in the city.

On August 15, Tyler, who has an Instagram account named Tyler Street Art, took to his handle and wrote, "Starting this Independence Day, names of the most shameless figures across industries like Journalism, Politics, Bollywood, etc. will be painted on a street in Mumbai. The names will be selected by the people via online voting. Comment below with the name of the person you think should make it on 'The Walk of Shame'. Names which are repetitive in comments, will then be entitled for the voting list."

Explaining the reason behind the same, Tyler had said that public figures have become the 'mouth-pieces for political parties and have been spreading propaganda that causes widespread destruction, violence and stupidity.' The street artist said that citizens can use art to register dissent and the initiative can help put an end to the vicious cycle of spreading false propaganda.

Till now, Tyler has shared three pictures of the 'Walk of Shame', which includes the names of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Republic TV 's Chief Editor Arnab Goswami and Editor-in-chief of Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary.