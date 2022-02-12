'Fourier series' takes Netflix watchers for toss, Math lovers react in nostalgia

If you are an ardent Twitter user, then you couldn't have missed this joke which has gone viral, the one that seeks an answer to whether Netflix hosts the 'Fourier series'.
In today 's world, when people say the word 'series', it is most times that we think of the popular shows and series available on filmy platforms. Money Heist, The Shark Tank, Mirzapur, The Family Man, The City of Dreams, or any other likewise could top our mind when asked of the word 'series'.
However, have you heard of the 'Fourier series', wondering whether it is a fourth season or sequel? Haha, you get this wrong! To the unversed, the 'Fourier series' that's trending on social media is not an entertainment piece to watch for on OTTs but rather is a mathematical concept taught in engineering and related domains of study.
In a recent post on Twitter, we see a WhatsApp screenshot of a funny communication over this math series. In the image, probably after a math class, one texted, "Did you understand the Fourier Series?" The reply to which is relatable and hilarious as it reads, "Haven't watched yet...is it available on Netflix?" This reaction was enough for the nerd sender that the person is clueless of the engineering concept and is of not much help to solve one's doubt, thus the sender replied with thank you to cease the chat.
Here's how netizens reacted in so-so much of agreement, take a look:
Fourier series is best thing that have happened to mathematics after trigonometry and geometry!— Raj (@Impact_Banker) February 9, 2022
Engineers in the house!!! I asked her if she understood Fourier series, next she said I haven’t seen it, is it available on Netflix? 😄— Scott_P (@anchellottii) February 11, 2022
On God, Fourier series is the most fun math. https://t.co/kNNqfTskhw— ꪑꪖᦔꪖ᥅ꪖ 🎸🧧 (@melomaniacxoxo) February 9, 2022
fourier series! pic.twitter.com/wHF2BBZrn4— Jay shrimali (@JayShrimaliJ) February 10, 2022
Engineering maths me padha tha Fourier series , laplace transform etc first year me I guess 🤣— Sneha (@Snehahahahaok) February 11, 2022
Dude watching Fourier series on Netflix and chillin!!😁 pic.twitter.com/pMPzkFDDXk— Vivek 🇮🇳 (@maverick6446) February 10, 2022
Wondering about the vibrant starcast of Fourier series..😂 pic.twitter.com/NoJAXVVN1N— Manoj Das (@HeCanThink) February 10, 2022
Fourier series to fir bhi thk tha but Fourier Transformation 🥶🥶— Who Am I (@_anonymouSoul) February 10, 2022
If you don't like the Fourier series, you can try the Taylor series, also on Netflix 😂 https://t.co/rngUknaPWO— Agniva Dasgupta (@agnivadg) February 9, 2022
If Big Bang theory can be a series on Netflix, then why not Fourier series!— Dr Chennakesava Kadapa (@chenna1985) February 9, 2022
Fourier series Kay dukh Mathematics walay he jantay Hain. pic.twitter.com/fVPziI0m1I
Had it in maths class.— Joshiji Tweets (@TweetsJoshiji) February 10, 2022
"In mathematics, a Fourier series is a periodic function composed of harmonically related sinusoids combined by a weighted summation." https://t.co/ZIjbQFkR8p
apka beta is saal graduate ni ho paega, wo Fourier series Netflix pr dhund rha h https://t.co/TzhnyuWAv5— Upadhyay Ji (@murari2429) February 8, 2022
The Laplace transform is a sequel to the Fourier series— Vishal (@WeShallPai) February 9, 2022
Person never understand f/maths finish, na hin another person bring "Fourier Transform", "Fourier series" and "Laplace theorems"...😩— Exceptional Eheez 🖤❤️🦅 (@Iam_Eheez) February 4, 2022
This is crazy and Fourier series makes you even crazy https://t.co/faEbkZiCkr
Its all effct of online class....— Superstar (@SuperstarSrj) February 9, 2022
Ask her what she thinks of the Fourier Series…..— Kazeni 🧢 (@voicemunya) February 11, 2022
….if she asks whether it shows on Netflix , don’t waste your money my brother on valentine’s or marrying her. Save for a car. pic.twitter.com/QUpoA5ys2s
