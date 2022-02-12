'Fourier series' takes Netflix watchers for toss, Math lovers react in nostalgia

If you are an ardent Twitter user, then you couldn't have missed this joke which has gone viral, the one that seeks an answer to whether Netflix hosts the 'Fourier series'.

In today 's world, when people say the word 'series', it is most times that we think of the popular shows and series available on filmy platforms. Money Heist, The Shark Tank, Mirzapur, The Family Man, The City of Dreams, or any other likewise could top our mind when asked of the word 'series'.

However, have you heard of the 'Fourier series', wondering whether it is a fourth season or sequel? Haha, you get this wrong! To the unversed, the 'Fourier series' that's trending on social media is not an entertainment piece to watch for on OTTs but rather is a mathematical concept taught in engineering and related domains of study.

In a recent post on Twitter, we see a WhatsApp screenshot of a funny communication over this math series. In the image, probably after a math class, one texted, "Did you understand the Fourier Series?" The reply to which is relatable and hilarious as it reads, "Haven't watched yet...is it available on Netflix?" This reaction was enough for the nerd sender that the person is clueless of the engineering concept and is of not much help to solve one's doubt, thus the sender replied with thank you to cease the chat.

Here's how netizens reacted in so-so much of agreement, take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fourier series is best thing that have happened to mathematics after trigonometry and geometry! — Raj (@Impact_Banker) February 9, 2022

Advertisement

Engineers in the house!!! I asked her if she understood Fourier series, next she said I haven’t seen it, is it available on Netflix? 😄 — Scott_P (@anchellottii) February 11, 2022

On God, Fourier series is the most fun math. https://t.co/kNNqfTskhw — ꪑꪖᦔꪖ᥅ꪖ 🎸🧧 (@melomaniacxoxo) February 9, 2022

Advertisement

Engineering maths me padha tha Fourier series , laplace transform etc first year me I guess 🤣 — Sneha (@Snehahahahaok) February 11, 2022

Dude watching Fourier series on Netflix and chillin!!😁 pic.twitter.com/pMPzkFDDXk — Vivek 🇮🇳 (@maverick6446) February 10, 2022

Wondering about the vibrant starcast of Fourier series..😂 pic.twitter.com/NoJAXVVN1N — Manoj Das (@HeCanThink) February 10, 2022

Advertisement

Fourier series to fir bhi thk tha but Fourier Transformation 🥶🥶 — Who Am I (@_anonymouSoul) February 10, 2022

If you don't like the Fourier series, you can try the Taylor series, also on Netflix 😂 https://t.co/rngUknaPWO — Agniva Dasgupta (@agnivadg) February 9, 2022

If Big Bang theory can be a series on Netflix, then why not Fourier series!

😂😂😂 https://t.co/1lgJf55vho — Dr Chennakesava Kadapa (@chenna1985) February 9, 2022

😂😂😂



Fourier series Kay dukh Mathematics walay he jantay Hain. pic.twitter.com/fVPziI0m1I — Wajahat (@wajahatshakoor) February 11, 2022

Had it in maths class.



"In mathematics, a Fourier series is a periodic function composed of harmonically related sinusoids combined by a weighted summation." https://t.co/ZIjbQFkR8p — Joshiji Tweets (@TweetsJoshiji) February 10, 2022

apka beta is saal graduate ni ho paega, wo Fourier series Netflix pr dhund rha h https://t.co/TzhnyuWAv5 — Upadhyay Ji (@murari2429) February 8, 2022

The Laplace transform is a sequel to the Fourier series — Vishal (@WeShallPai) February 9, 2022

Person never understand f/maths finish, na hin another person bring "Fourier Transform", "Fourier series" and "Laplace theorems"...😩



Who send me come do engineering God!🥺😭💔 — Exceptional Eheez 🖤❤️🦅 (@Iam_Eheez) February 4, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

This is crazy and Fourier series makes you even crazy https://t.co/faEbkZiCkr — Aadil (@AadiI_09) February 9, 2022

Its all effct of online class....

Ua tweet reminded me of 2015 btech mathematics....

God i stil rmbr dt topic name in 2022😂😂😂

Fourier series

Laplace etc. — Superstar (@SuperstarSrj) February 9, 2022

Ask her what she thinks of the Fourier Series…..



….if she asks whether it shows on Netflix , don’t waste your money my brother on valentine’s or marrying her. Save for a car. pic.twitter.com/QUpoA5ys2s — Kazeni 🧢 (@voicemunya) February 11, 2022

She ; i love u as a friend.

On propose day ,

She : Dekha tumne mujhe aaj propose bhi nahi kiya..



Its easy to understand fourier series than “She”…

😋😏 — Ivaan (@lyfis_memories) February 8, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:51 PM IST