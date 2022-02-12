e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

'Fourier series' takes Netflix watchers for toss, Math lovers react in nostalgia

Swarna Srikanth
If you are an ardent Twitter user, then you couldn't have missed this joke which has gone viral, the one that seeks an answer to whether Netflix hosts the 'Fourier series'.

In today 's world, when people say the word 'series', it is most times that we think of the popular shows and series available on filmy platforms. Money Heist, The Shark Tank, Mirzapur, The Family Man, The City of Dreams, or any other likewise could top our mind when asked of the word 'series'.

However, have you heard of the 'Fourier series', wondering whether it is a fourth season or sequel? Haha, you get this wrong! To the unversed, the 'Fourier series' that's trending on social media is not an entertainment piece to watch for on OTTs but rather is a mathematical concept taught in engineering and related domains of study.

In a recent post on Twitter, we see a WhatsApp screenshot of a funny communication over this math series. In the image, probably after a math class, one texted, "Did you understand the Fourier Series?" The reply to which is relatable and hilarious as it reads, "Haven't watched yet...is it available on Netflix?" This reaction was enough for the nerd sender that the person is clueless of the engineering concept and is of not much help to solve one's doubt, thus the sender replied with thank you to cease the chat.

Here's how netizens reacted in so-so much of agreement, take a look:

