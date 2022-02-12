Kiss Day 2022: 5 most romantic onscreen lip-locks from Bollywood films

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day and Hug Day, now finally comes the day get lip locked in love- the Kiss Day.

Take a look at some on-screen romances which gave the most mesmerizing Bollywood kisses, check here:

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gehraiyaan

Tapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane, Haseen Dilruba

Randeep Hooda and Saqib Qureshi, Bombay Talkies

Priya Bapat and Lekha Prajapati, City of Dreams

Janhavi Kapoor and Vijay Varma, Ghost Stories

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:38 PM IST