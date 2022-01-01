In Pics: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas ring in the New Year with a kiss

Bollywood divas Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas kickstarted the New Year with an adorable lip lock with their respective husbands.

Sonam shared a series of pictures on Instagram with hubby Anand Ahuja. The duo twinned in black and shared a passionate kiss.

Sonam captioned the pictures as “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022. @anandahuja #newyear”

On the other hand, American singer Nick Jonas shared an adorable picture with wife Priyanka Chopra as she kissed him on the cheek. He captioned it as, “My forever New Years kiss.”

Advertisement

Looking forward, Priyanka has recently wrapped up shooting for the series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden and Roland Moller.

The series will also inspire spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico, all of which will explore the deeper layers of the storylines and will centralise into the main series.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be seen in the role of a visually-handicapped person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that was released in 2011.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:25 AM IST