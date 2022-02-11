Ranveer Singh passionately kisses Deepika Padukone on the beach, says he is proud of her after 'Gehraiyaan' release

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday penned a heartfelt note for his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

Along with appreciating her performance in 'Gehraiyaan', Ranveer also posted a photo of them kissing passionately on the beach during one of their vacations. The photo has set the internet on fire.

"Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force 💫 Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud," he captioned his post.

In the photo, Deepika was seen wearing a loose sheer white shirt, and on the other hand, Ranveer was bare-bodied.

Moments after he shared the photo, fans and several celebrities, including Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Zoya Akhtar and others, reacted to it by dropping heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Ranveer never misses a chance to express his love for Deepika. They have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples and often paint the town red with their romance.

Ranveer and Deepika also often make heads turn with their adorable and quirky social media posts.

They tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The two have worked together in several films such as 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat'. They were recently seen sharing screen space with each other in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:34 PM IST