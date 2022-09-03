Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan trolled over economic crisis expectancy as India becomes fifth largest economy

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan trolled | Twitter memes

India leaped past the UK during the concluding three months of 2021 to emerge as the fifth-biggest economy. GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund suggested that India extended its lead in the first quarter.



The IMF’s own forecasts report India overtaking the UK in dollar terms on an annual basis this year. This eventually puts the Asian powerhouse in race to ace along the forerunners being US, China, Japan and Germany. A decade ago, India ranked 11th among the largest economies, while UK held the fifth position.

Meanwhile, people took to recollect former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's remarks about economic crisis expectancy towards India. Earlier in several instances, Rajan has repeatedly hinted the country and its sector of the risk of an encountering recession.

Appreciating Reserve Bank of India, he had opined that RBI has done a good job in increasing the foreign exchange reserves and the country would not face the economic problems like Sri Lanka and Pakistan. In a conversation with The Fauxy, Raghuram Rajan said “India must get hit by a recession to show inclusivity“.

Twitterati reacted over Rajan's repeated say on India's economic crisis. Mr. Bean waiting GIFs to Burnol moment memes flooded the microblogging platform.

Burnol moment!



Raghuram Rajan waiting for economic crisis in #India pic.twitter.com/LaHJs17DNv — Lokesh Chand (@Lokesh_2020V) September 3, 2022

2022 - We will be in Recession — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) September 3, 2022

Meanwhile Raghuram Rajan waiting for our economy to go down...😁😁 pic.twitter.com/vPtVKDI1yC — kushagra shukla (@kushagra80900) September 3, 2022

No one:



Raghuram Rajan waiting for economic crisis in India: pic.twitter.com/aHMpOYMSRQ — Varun Kumar Rana 🇮🇳 (@VarunKrRana) August 31, 2022

We are the 5th largest economy in the world #raghuramrajan sir. — Major Madhan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@major_madhan) September 3, 2022

Waking up to this news: #India beats UK to become world's 5th Largest economy..👏🇮🇳



Raghuram Rajan: pic.twitter.com/p6i7U3IteC — Harshit (@2weet_harshit) September 3, 2022

Astrologer Raghuram Rajan feels someone proved his predictions wrong and hence gone in a deep state of Psychiatry Treatment hence did this.. His Dr Bewdiwaal verified this pic.twitter.com/i4uAVBGYpf — 👽 Ɱą× φąվղҽ 👽 (@max_payne_here) September 3, 2022

Mr Raghuram Rajan has not given up. Still patiently waiting for India's downfall. pic.twitter.com/GocCvDD0Vf — Asha Thirumagal 🇮🇳 (@thirumagalasha) September 2, 2022

Mckinsey's Global CEO- "It's not India's Decade, it's India's Century".



Hearing this, Raghuram Rajan to Mckinsey- pic.twitter.com/Z2cu57qBND — ParasjaincaV2 (@Parasjaincav2) September 2, 2022

India's GDP growing at 13% rate and #India has surpassed #UK to become 3rd largest economy of the world. #IndianEconomy



Raghuram Rajan after knowing this be like:- (Burnol) pic.twitter.com/NnlvMhtKcU — Dhiren Patel (@DhirenP66827872) September 3, 2022

