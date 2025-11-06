 German Study Shows Rats Hunting Bats Midair, Sparks Revelations On Origins Of Covid-19 Spread | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGerman Study Shows Rats Hunting Bats Midair, Sparks Revelations On Origins Of Covid-19 Spread | Video

German Study Shows Rats Hunting Bats Midair, Sparks Revelations On Origins Of Covid-19 Spread | Video

For the very first time, scientists have observed rats catching bats from midair and praying on them in total darkness, sparking concerns about possible risks of virus spread in the world. A study by Northern German scientists has revealed a video that showed a visual dated back in 2020, where a rat was seen skillfully hunting flying bats.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
German Study Shows Rats Hunting Bats Midair, Sparks Revelations On Origin Of Covid-19 Spread | Video | X @AMAZlNGNATURE

For the very first time, scientists have observed rats catching bats from midair and praying on them in total darkness, sparking concerns about possible risks of virus spread in the world. A study by Northern German scientists has revealed a video that showed a visual dated back in 2020, where a rat was seen skillfully hunting flying bats.

The study was published in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation, which was described as two most notorious disease-transmitters attached in a food chain, which can be hazardous and can spread virus pathogens easily.

WATCH VIDEO:

Florian Gloza-Rausch, a biologist at the Museum of Natural History in Berlin and the lead author of the report, wrote, “To our knowledge, this type of rat behaviour has not previously been documented scientifically."

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Watch: PM Modi Compares Amanjot Kaur’s Catch To Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Moment
Watch: PM Modi Compares Amanjot Kaur’s Catch To Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Moment
Hyderabad Reels Under Twin Murders As History-Sheeter Roshan Singh Stabbed To Death In Jagadgirigutta, Painter Slain In Nacharam
Hyderabad Reels Under Twin Murders As History-Sheeter Roshan Singh Stabbed To Death In Jagadgirigutta, Painter Slain In Nacharam
Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link
Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link

Approximately one-fifth of all mammal species on Earth are bats, and they serve as hosts for a variety of fatal illnesses, including rabies, Ebola, and coronaviruses. While rats are even more common except in Antarctica, and coexist closely with people.

Read Also
New York Couple Arrested After More Than 200 Animals & 95-Year-Old Woman Found Living In Filthy...
article-image

How was the study executed?

In order to conduct the study, researchers installed night vision cameras at the entrances of two significant urban bat colonies in northern Germany, one in a rocky outcrop in a public park in Lüneburg, and the other inside a cave close to an outdoor theater in the town of Bad Segeberg.

The researchers recorded 30 instances of brown rats pursuing bats as they entered and left the cave at Bad Segeberg, where up to 30,000 bats are believed to spend the winter. Of the hunts, thirteen were successful. They also discovered the carcasses of more than fifty bats about the colony, some of which had not yet been completely consumed.

Read Also
'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...
article-image

The researchers emphasized that both species are known to harbor a variety of illnesses, even though the study did not look into disease transmission.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

German Study Shows Rats Hunting Bats Midair, Sparks Revelations On Origins Of Covid-19 Spread |...

German Study Shows Rats Hunting Bats Midair, Sparks Revelations On Origins Of Covid-19 Spread |...

'Dupatta Pulled, Assaulted In Middle Of Street': UP Woman Faces Physical Abuse While Onlookers Busy...

'Dupatta Pulled, Assaulted In Middle Of Street': UP Woman Faces Physical Abuse While Onlookers Busy...

Video Of YouTubers Mehak & Pari Fighting With Auto Driver In Moradabad Goes Viral

Video Of YouTubers Mehak & Pari Fighting With Auto Driver In Moradabad Goes Viral

'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running...

'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running...

'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...

'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...