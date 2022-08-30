Why is 'Louis Vuitton' trending on Twitter? Details inside

Louis Vuitton' trending on Twitter |

Micro-blogging platform Twitter took to trend with 'Louis Vuitton', however, the reason isn't similar to earlier days.

In the recent past, the luxury brand made to the headlines for its weird launches, TMC leader Mahua Moitra's bag hiding viral video from the parliament. Now, the brand has created buzz over the wealth of Louis Vuitton chairman Arnault.

Business conglomerate Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani is now the world's third-richest person after overtaking France's Bernard Arnault according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Did #Adani trend too? No, despite the happy-rich update from the India-based business group, Twitter caught all attention to trend Louis Vuitton. The hashtag was not just a cluster to the recent update in financial terms, but also carried some tweets relating to LV products.

With a total net worth of USD 137.4 billion, 60-year-old Adani has surpassed the wealth of Louis Vuitton chairman Arnault and is now just behind business magnate Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the ranking.

The net worth of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are currently at USD 251 billion and USD 153 billion, respectively. Interestingly, this is the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people.

