'Dupatta Pulled, Assaulted In Middle Of Street': UP Woman Faces Physical Abuse While Onlookers Busy Filming; Police Call It 'Family Matter' | X @Pushpendra_MP_

Gomtinagar, Uttar Pradesh: An incident of a public assault in the middle of the road on a woman has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Gomtinagar. A viral video shows a woman being assaulted publicly by a few men, while onlookers, turned into an audience, can be seen busy filming the scene. Two men can be seen forcing the woman while one of them is pulling her dupatta, and grabbing her hand while trying to take control of her.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking concerns over the woman's safety in Uttar Pradesh, UP Police stated the incident and described it as a 'family matter' of the woman, without explaining the visible assault in the clip. Netizens have expressed displeasure with the issued statement.

WATCH VIDEO:

ये यूपी का नया “रामराज” मॉडल है

जहाँ सड़क बीचो-बीच लड़की की इज्जत और सुरक्षा का live तमाशा होता है

और मुख्यमंत्री साहब का सिस्टम बस data व graph tweets में busy होता है।



लखनऊ के दिल गोमतीनगर में अगर लड़की की सुरक्षा ऐसे खुलेआम कुचली जा रही है…

तो गाँव देहात में क्या हाल हो रहा… pic.twitter.com/pFQrIX6apU — Pushpendra Saroj (@Pushpendra_MP_) November 5, 2025

Police Response:

Lucknow Police stated, "It is to be informed that on 03.11.2025, the said woman had left the house in anger due to a family dispute. In the video, the woman's nephew is requesting her to go home."

It also stated that after much persuasion by her nephew, the woman went home with her family. The response added, "Other allegations being made on social media are false and baseless."

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens are slamming the casual response by the police and taking a dig at them. "Bhatija hai to jabardasti kar sakta hai?" While one called it "asantusht feedback (unsatisfied feedback)."

The user wrote, "asantusht feedback hai, ladki baligh njar a rhi hai toh koi uska dupatta sadak pr nikal kr usse jbrdsti kese kr skta hai chahe privar ho ya bhar, is trah ki videos se mhilao k liye dar ka mahol bnta hai, ghr ho ya bhar mhila khi surakshit kyun nhi."

Another user commented, "Very nice LKO Police, Keep responding to such false allegations."