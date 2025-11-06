'Animal Cruelty On Peak': Couple Fell Off 'Distressed' Camel Moments After Climbing It In Rajasthan's Pushkar Mela | Instagram @pintu_saini1493

Rajasthan: Pushkar Mela of Rajasthan has been in the news for the past few days for various reasons. A viral video is now going viral from the fair, which shows a panicking moment from a camel ride where a couple landed directly on the ground moments after climbing onto the camel. The fall appeared after the whining camel stood on its legs with a strong jerk. The video has raised concerns about animal cruelty in one of the most popular fairs across the country.

In the viral video, a couple can be seen climbing on the camel for a fun ride. As soon as they climb and settle down, the animal stands up on its four legs with a jerk that makes the couple lose control of their grips, and they directly fall on the ground from above. As quipped by one of the netizens, falling off a camel is equivalent to falling off from first floor, owing to the height of the animal.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video is being surfaced all over social media platforms, from Instagram to X. Onlookers at the scene can be seen laughing at the spectacle instead of helping the couple after they fell. Netizens are criticizing their behavior and also expressing the vendor's negligence towards the customers and the animal.

"Animal Cruelty On Peak"- Netizens' Reactions:

On the other hand, the incident is also sparking concerns about animal cruelty being imposed in one of the most popular fairs in the country. Netizens are urging vendors to stop such rides and use 'poor animals' for entertainment. One user wrote, "It's frustrating that everyone is focused on the humans in the frame, while the poor camel's pain and grief are completely overlooked."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "Don't sit on animals..they r not for our recreation." While another user commented, "Why are people giving burden to any animals..." One user quipped, "Plz ban all these activities with voiceless souls."