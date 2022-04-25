Find Wordle too easy? Try 'Quordle' to trick your mind

e-Paper Get App
As the name suggests 'Quordle' puts forth four word puzzles which are to be solved simultaneously.

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

The internet has probably got over the once trending word game Wordle, and has moved to a trickier one. The puzzle which holds the name 'Quordle' puts forth four word puzzles which are to be solved simultaneously.

To all those who found Wordle too easy to solve, must try their skills on this four word guessing game. Quordle is similar to play, but one has to nail the hidden five letter words all in just nine attempts.

It isn't everybody's cup of tea! However, each day as the puzzle is released, netizens flood social media. Twitter took to trend with people revealing answers, sharing clues and flaunting their score. Take a look at some of the tweets, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:24 PM IST