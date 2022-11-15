e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFIFA World Cup 2022: Looking for ways to attend the match from Qatar? Being a 'fake' football fan may be your cheat code

FIFA World Cup 2022: Looking for ways to attend the match from Qatar? Being a 'fake' football fan may be your cheat code

Qatar is reportedly hiring people from the globe to act as 'football fans' and inorder create a craze towards the upcoming World Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
FIFA World Cup trophy | File Photo
Follow us on

Wait, what? Social media posts and news reports have hinted that Qatar, the place that shall soon host the FIFA World Cup, is hiring people to act as football fans and create a craze towards the upcoming football event.

While some wonder whether there was a need to ask for 'fake' fans when there are already several enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the match to begin, hundreds of fans (allegedly paid) from different nations have got parading the landscapes of the capital, Doha.

Reports supported by TikTok videos suggested that netizens have accused of Qatar of orchestrating the parades using "fake" supporters - and questioned why fans have arrived in their masses more than a week before the FIFA World Cup gets on the calendar.

Meanwhile, Twitterati also sensed falsity in the crowds gathered at Doha, ahead of the mega sports event. Meanwhile, absence of female fan followers was also spotted in the so-called staged parades. However, there is no clarity about the truth behind the enthusiastic display seen in the viral video.

Check out some reactions:

Read Also
Lasith Malinga spotted street dancing to a Telugu song? This Zomato delivery partner's dance video...
article-image
Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi fans install footballer's cutout in Kerala river; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Who is Priya R? Netizens seek 'Justice for Priya,' the Chennai-based teenage football player who...

Who is Priya R? Netizens seek 'Justice for Priya,' the Chennai-based teenage football player who...

'Thank you, Polly': Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Kieron Pollard on his retirement, emotional MI...

'Thank you, Polly': Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Kieron Pollard on his retirement, emotional MI...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Looking for ways to attend the match from Qatar? Being a 'fake' football fan...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Looking for ways to attend the match from Qatar? Being a 'fake' football fan...

World Population hits 8 billion and is still counting; netizens react with memes

World Population hits 8 billion and is still counting; netizens react with memes

Maharashtra: Dog bows to pray in front of Ganpati Bappa, video goes viral; watch

Maharashtra: Dog bows to pray in front of Ganpati Bappa, video goes viral; watch