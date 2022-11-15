FIFA World Cup 2022: Looking for ways to attend the match from Qatar? Being a 'fake' football fan may be your cheat code

FIFA World Cup trophy | File Photo

Wait, what? Social media posts and news reports have hinted that Qatar, the place that shall soon host the FIFA World Cup, is hiring people to act as football fans and create a craze towards the upcoming football event.

While some wonder whether there was a need to ask for 'fake' fans when there are already several enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the match to begin, hundreds of fans (allegedly paid) from different nations have got parading the landscapes of the capital, Doha.

Reports supported by TikTok videos suggested that netizens have accused of Qatar of orchestrating the parades using "fake" supporters - and questioned why fans have arrived in their masses more than a week before the FIFA World Cup gets on the calendar.

Meanwhile, Twitterati also sensed falsity in the crowds gathered at Doha, ahead of the mega sports event. Meanwhile, absence of female fan followers was also spotted in the so-called staged parades. However, there is no clarity about the truth behind the enthusiastic display seen in the viral video.

Check out some reactions:

Obviously choreographed with fake fans but I'm just confused about the objective? Was it supposed to be a drill 😂😂



Cringe pro max from #Qatar #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NQUN7BoPqF — Dan Qayyum (@DanQayyum) November 12, 2022

This is going to be SUCH a shitshow. Notice no women lol. https://t.co/pfPAoH5cLD — Kalelarga (@kalelarga3) November 14, 2022

The astroturfed fake fans in Qatar shows just how unintelligent their leaders are that they believe this will convince people of some organic wave of passion is taking place there.



Money cannot buy you common sense or self-awareness. pic.twitter.com/XOncsSAnJw — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) November 13, 2022

This is by far the most fucked up thing I’ve ever seen in football!!! Qatar is hiring people to pretend they are English fans…😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/dKeGojRHmW — Adam the Milanista❤️🖤 (@Adam_Milanista_) November 12, 2022