FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi fans install footballer's cutout in Kerala river; watch

Ahead of Football World Cup, game fever has hit Messi fans in India. A few people from Kerala took to install a huge cutout of the player in midst of a river. The incident has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Watch: Lionel Messi fans install footballer's cutout in Kerala river ahead | Facebook
Did you spot your favourite football player, Lionel Messi, in Kerala? Visuals showing a cutout of the Argentinian player standing in the middle of a river in Kerala has gone viral on social media.

It's November, and its time to soon witness the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ahead of the commencement of the matches from November 20, fans have already geared up the mood and feel of the game. Some football enthusiasts and Messi fans were seen installing a cutout of their star player in the Kurungattu Kadavu river.

Catch out some looks of Messi in Kerala

The Kerala-based fans believe Messi and his Argentina team will win the golden trophy in Qatar. In a conversation with a local media outlet, a fan involved in placing the Messi cutout in the Kerala river said, "When you look at the statistics so far, Messi has performed well in terms of goals as well as assists in World Cups. We hope it will continue this year too."

Indian actor and renowned Malayalam star Mohanlal had earlier announced of a musical tribute to the FIFA Football World Cup, which is scheduled between November 20 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar.

