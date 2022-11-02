Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Chinese fan cheers for Virat Kohli, says 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

Video: Vimal Kumar

Virat Kohli has fans across continents and during the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at Adelaide, a Chinese fan was seen cheering the star batsman.

In a video shared by a veteran Indian journalist, the Chinese man can be heard saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. He also revealed his favourite player is Kohli.

Earlier, fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and superb bowling spells by bowlers helped India clinch a 5-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed clash on Wednesday.

Kohli and Arshdeep have been two of India's star performers in this tournament.

Kohli has scored 220 runs in the tournament in four innings at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of his bat, including a top-class 82* against Pakistan. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Arshdeep has also been brilliant with the ball. He is India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with a total of nine scalps. He is at number seven in the bowling charts of the tournament.