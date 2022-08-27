Fear of Michael Jackson? 18-year-old cries when MJ's 'Thriller' was played in Cyprus bar

Ruby Marriott and her phobic character Michael Jackson |

You might know people who are in love with Michael Jackson and his classic collection, however, a recent case is much bizarre and off-fandom.

A girl named Ruby Marriott, 18, opened up about her phobia towards the legendry pop performer. She was left in tears and thrills when Michael Jackson's music played during her vacation night. The video of her terrible experience at a bar in Cyprus has rolled out on social media.

"It was my first night in Ayia Napa. I heard the start of Thriller playing and I instantly started panicking. I turned around and saw a Michael Jackson impersonator dancing around on the dance floor next to me. I ran over to where my family were sitting and instantly started crying and panicking even more," Ruby, a student from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was quoted as saying in reports.

Revealing her phobia towards MJ, she mentioned that it all began since she was young. Ruby told media, "My sister and my cousin used to show me creepy edited videos of him. Even when his music plays, I have a rush of fear through me."