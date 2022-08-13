Fans trend 'Welcome to Twitter' as Chiyaan Vikram joins the microblogging site

The microblogging website was seen trending with 'Welcome to Twitter' as fans were happy to see their Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram there. While making his debut on the social media platform last evening, the Ponniyin Selvan: I actor shared a video.

"It's me Chiyaan Vikram. It's really me. Don't be confused, I'm not in disguise, This is my new look for my next film with Pa. Ranjith" said Chiyaan Vikram in his first video tweet. He later added, "I was told that Twitter allows me to stay connected with my fans and keep them informed about my films and much more. That definitely convinced me. But I'm late, by almost 15 years."

Watch video:

Soon after fans noticed that their favourite star is on Twitter, they welcomed him with great love. With so many tweets pouring in, 'Welcome to Twitter' took to trend on the microblogging site. Apart from personal tweets being made to welcome the talent, netizens also actively commented and retweeted the initial video shared by Chiyaan Vikram. The verified account Twitter India too replied and welcomed C. Vikram's entry.

Take a look at some reactions and well wishes, right here:

Welcome to Twitter @chiyaan 💙 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 12, 2022

Welcome to Twitter Chiyaan..❣️😍 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) August 12, 2022

Welcome to Twitter @chiyaan Thalaiva 💐



Official Twitter Account Of Chiyaan Vikram - @chiyaan pic.twitter.com/K3ZUAo2mhB — Srivathsan (@Vathsan_G) August 13, 2022

