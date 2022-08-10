Suniel Shetty joins LinkedIn; writes about his sojourn

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty joined LinkedIn. He took to social media to write abut his thoughts in a post that talked about his sojourn. In his elongated post he wrote about how he has been doing interesting projects on the screen.

His post read, "At 61, I truly believe my life has just begun, I'm doing some interesting projects on screen; I'm literally in the best shape of my life, mentally and physically; My family & I are privileged to be able to make a meaningful impact on the lives of needful children through Vipla Foundation (formerly known as Save The Children India); And on the work front, the last decade has given me the opportunity of partnering with and learning from some of the brightest young minds out there".

He further wrote, "God has been kind. Serendipity has played such a big role in my life; what started out with helping Dad at his restaurant, gave me the discipline, grit & drive that I was able to carry into everything else I've done since".

Read Also Suniel Shetty collaborates with Content Engineers to produce web shows, games and merchandise