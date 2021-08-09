'Faces are clearly visible in videos': Twitterati question Delhi police's FIR against 'unknown people' over anti-Muslim slogans

The Delhi Police, on Monday, registered an FIR under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), against "unknown persons" for allegedly raising “inflammatory, anti-Muslim slogans” at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on Sunday.
ANI reported that the Delhi police registered an FIR after videos of the march went viral.
A report by the Indian Express informs that the Delhi Police said that they have added Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 51 for violation of DDMA Act pertaining to violation of COVID-19 guidelines to the FIR as the organisers did not have the permission to conduct the rally.
For the uninitiated, a video went viral on Sunday which shows a mob raising provocative anti-Muslim slogans in Delhi. Reportedly, the rally was called by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, “against Colonial-era laws” in the country where inflammatory, anti-Muslim slogans were allegedly raised.
Widespread outrage was observed on social media as people condemned the ghastly march. Now, there is an outrage against the FIR.
Many on social media are enraged at the Delhi police for lodging an FIR against "unknown persons" when faces are clearly visible in the videos being shared on Twitter. Numerous people have questioned that when the faces and names are known on social media, what is stopping the police from naming them in FIR.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
