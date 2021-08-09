Watch video: Delhi rally sees anti-Muslim sloganeering, calls for violence; citizens horrified

In a shocking incident, a video went viral on Sunday which shows a mob raising provocative anti-Muslim slogans in Delhi.

As per a report by the Indian Express, a rally was called by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, inflammatory, anti-Muslim slogans were allegedly raised at Jantar Mantar on Sunday during a march “against Colonial-era laws” in the country.

In the video, a mob can be seen chanting slogans like, "Jab mulle kaate jayenge, Ram-Ram chillayenge (Muslims will chant Ram-Ram when they will be slaughtered)." Another slogan raised was "Hindustan me rehna hoga, Jai Shree Ram kehna hoga (You will have to chant Jai Shree Ram if you want to live in India)."

Watch the video here: (Trigger warning; call for violence)