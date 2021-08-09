Watch video: Delhi rally sees anti-Muslim sloganeering, calls for violence; citizens horrified

In a shocking incident, a video went viral on Sunday which shows a mob raising provocative anti-Muslim slogans in Delhi.
As per a report by the Indian Express, a rally was called by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, inflammatory, anti-Muslim slogans were allegedly raised at Jantar Mantar on Sunday during a march “against Colonial-era laws” in the country.
In the video, a mob can be seen chanting slogans like, "Jab mulle kaate jayenge, Ram-Ram chillayenge (Muslims will chant Ram-Ram when they will be slaughtered)." Another slogan raised was "Hindustan me rehna hoga, Jai Shree Ram kehna hoga (You will have to chant Jai Shree Ram if you want to live in India)."
Watch the video here: (Trigger warning; call for violence)
Another similar video is making the rounds on the internet where people are also calling to stop trade with Muslims.
The news has sent shock waves across the country as people are horrified by such provocative slogans being raised in the heart of the national capital. Condemning the event, citizens across th country are calling upon Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister of India to take strict action against those involved.
