Delhi minor rape-murder: Congress to protest 'temporary suspension' of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account today

New Delhi: The youth wing of Congress and and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) plans to protest on Monday the ‘temporary suspension’ of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account.

The Congress on August 7 said that the Twitter account of party leader Rahul Gandhi has been temporarily suspended and he will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people.

Twitter had on Friday taken down Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor. Congress leaders also alleged that it has been done under pressure from the Central government.