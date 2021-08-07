Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account temporarily suspended: Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several leaders of opposition parties on Friday extended their solidarity to protesting farmers and joined their Kisan Sansad at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Gandhi on Friday, took to his twitter to pen a poem in Hindi expressing solitude and extending all support to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws. He not only took jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also expressed solidarity to protesting farmers.

"It will not work with a discussion on the farm laws and these black laws will have to be withdrawn," Gandhi said, when asked that the government says it is ready to hold talks with farmers.



He also alleged that the government is not allowing the opposition to raise the Pegasus snooping issue in Parliament.

"You know what is happening in Parliament. We want to discuss the Pegasus (snooping) issue and they are not allowing it to happen. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has got into every telephone," he said.