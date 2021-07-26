Women, men working in sync to strengthen fight against agri laws: Women farmers at Kisan Sansad

New Delhi

Gender lines blurred and traditional roles reversed ever so often as men and women joined hands to share responsibilities in the farm, at home and at protest sites to keep up the prolonged fight against three agri laws, women farmers said here on Monday. Gathered for an all-woman Kisan Sansad (farmers' parliament), they are demanding the repeal of the Essential Services Commodities Amendment Act.

"Women are doing men's work and men are doing what women used to do. So what?" Kulwinder Kaur from Punjab's Tarn Taran district said at the Kisan Sansad, which is being held at Jantar Mantar near Parliament.

"Women are no longer the same. Kalpana Chawla went to space, we have only come to Delhi,” said Kaur, who was among 200 women who participated in the farmers' parliament.

, which began on July 22.