 Activists Urge Islamabad To Release Indian Fishermen Before Navratri; India Releases 67 Pakistani Nationals
Activists Urge Islamabad To Release Indian Fishermen Before Navratri; India Releases 67 Pakistani Nationals

According to peace activist and journalist Jatin Desai, 33 Pakistani fishermen are still in Indian custody. He stressed that Pakistan must now reciprocate by releasing Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners languishing in its jails.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
The exchange of fishermen between India and Pakistan has been a longstanding humanitarian issue, often caught in the crossfire of political tensions. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: India on Monday released and repatriated 48 Pakistani fishermen and 19 civilian prisoners, but the issue of detained nationals on both sides of the border remains far from resolved.

According to peace activist and journalist Jatin Desai, 33 Pakistani fishermen are still in Indian custody. He stressed that Pakistan must now reciprocate by releasing Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners languishing in its jails.

“As of today, 193 Indian fishermen remain lodged in Pakistan’s Malir Jail, Karachi, including 18 from Maharashtra’s Palghar district,” Desai said. “What is particularly disturbing is that more than 170 of them have already completed their sentences, and their nationality has been verified. Yet, they continue to be held.”

Most of the detained Indian fishermen hail from Gujarat. Desai appealed to Pakistan to release them urgently, preferably before the Navratri festival begins. “Their families are desperately waiting for them,” he said.

The exchange of fishermen between India and Pakistan has been a longstanding humanitarian issue, often caught in the crossfire of political tensions. Both countries routinely arrest fishermen for straying across the maritime boundary in the Arabian Sea, where the line is poorly demarcated.

While releases do take place from time to time, activists say delays in verification and political considerations often prolong the detention of those who have already served their term.

