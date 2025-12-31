Assam News: Guwahati Mayor Unveils ₹132-Crore Development Roadmap Ahead Of New Year 2026

Guwahati Mayor Unveils ₹132-Crore Development Roadmap Ahead Of New Year 2026 |

Guwahati: As Guwahati prepares to step into the New Year 2026, Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the city, outlining development works worth ₹132 crore aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and improving the quality of life for residents.

Addressing a year-end press conference, Sarania reflected on the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) achievements over the past year while laying out an action plan focused on cleanliness, mobility, waste management and basic urban services. He credited public cooperation for Guwahati securing the 44th rank in the Swachhata Survey, calling it a collective achievement of citizens and civic workers.

“Development is not just about infrastructure, it is about creating a liveable and sustainable city. The progress we have made is the result of collective effort,” the Mayor said.

Providing details of waste management initiatives, Sarania said the city generates around 700 tonnes of garbage daily, of which nearly 408 tonnes are disposed of systematically. Two waste processing units have been set up at Purabi Dairy, while nearly 12 lakh tonnes of legacy waste have been identified at the old dumping site, with a structured plan now in place for its complete clearance. Around three lakh tonnes of waste have already been disposed of at the new dumping ground.

Two Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) at Adabari and Fatasil Bazar are currently operational, ensuring segregation and recycling of dry waste. The GMC is also encouraging households to adopt doorstep waste segregation, offering support to those willing to participate.

Urban beautification has also received a push. Based on recommendations from town planning authorities, footpath beautification works are underway in several areas, with similar upgrades planned near the new Commissioner’s Office.

On infrastructure expansion, the mayor said 34,250 streetlights have been installed across the city at a cost of ₹80 crore. Additionally, four water-sprinkling vehicles have been inducted to control dust and improve road hygiene, while 250 new garbage collection vehicles have been ordered.

To address water scarcity, GMC has coordinated with the Jal Board to ensure water supply in water-stressed localities. Free water supply has also been extended during religious events, with nearly 1,800 institutions applying for connections, of which around 200 have already been provided.

Highlighting future projects, Sarania said development works worth ₹132 crore will begin in early 2026. Each ward will receive ₹10 lakh for street lighting, while ₹40 lakh per ward has been earmarked for the construction and improvement of internal roads. Community halls will also be built to strengthen neighbourhood infrastructure.

Drainage remains a key focus area, with cleaning and repair work initiated on 559 small and large drains. The mayor added that GMC has already spent around ₹1,800 crore on drainage-related works across the city.

On the revenue front, GMC collected ₹70 crore in taxes in 2025. Special tax collection camps generated ₹4 crore within a month, prompting the civic body to extend the initiative for another month.

Addressing traffic and regulatory concerns, Sarania announced strict action against unauthorised battery-operated e-rickshaws. “E-rickshaws will not be allowed on major city roads, and vehicles without a valid GMC registration will be seized,” he said.

Summing up the year, the mayor said GMC’s focus remains on cleanliness, infrastructure, regulation and citizen-centric governance. “Our goal is to make Guwahati a more organised, cleaner and people-friendly city as we move into 2026,” he added.