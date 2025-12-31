'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit

Union Minister of State for Ports and Shipping Shantanu Thakur | Facebook

Kolkata: Once again ahead of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Matua’s Thakurbari in Bongaon in north 24 parganas on January 9, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Shantanu Thakur warned that Banerjee will not be allowed to offer prayers if he comes with force.

“If Abhishek Banerjee comes to Thakurbari to show his power with police force, I will not allow him to offer puja. If he does so, then thousands of Matuas will congregate and will hold ‘Dhikkar Michhil’ (protest rally). Matuas doesn’t need the support of TMC. His aunt (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) should first apologize for pronouncing our ancestor’s name wrongly,” said Thakur.

However, TMC is confident of Banerjee’s visit to Thakurbari on January 9. Banerjee is also likely to hold a public meeting there.

It can be recalled that on June 11, 2023 during a public outreach programme ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Thakurbari turned into a battlefield.

Matua Mahasabha had set up posters slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting their ancestors.

Ahead of Banerjee’s visit the BJP supports and a section of Matua Mahasabha was seen holding black flags and chanted ‘Go Back’ slogan to the TMC national secretary and Shantanu Thakur and members of Matua Mahasabha locked the main temple so that Banerjee doesn’t get to enter the temple.