 'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit

'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit

“If Abhishek Banerjee comes to Thakurbari to show his power with police force, I will not allow him to offer puja. If he does so, then thousands of Matuas will congregate and will hold ‘Dhikkar Michhil’ (protest rally). Matuas doesn’t need the support of TMC. His aunt (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) should first apologize for pronouncing our ancestor’s name wrongly,” said Thakur.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister of State for Ports and Shipping Shantanu Thakur | Facebook

Kolkata: Once again ahead of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Matua’s Thakurbari in Bongaon in north 24 parganas on January 9, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Shantanu Thakur warned that Banerjee will not be allowed to offer prayers if he comes with force.

“If Abhishek Banerjee comes to Thakurbari to show his power with police force, I will not allow him to offer puja. If he does so, then thousands of Matuas will congregate and will hold ‘Dhikkar Michhil’ (protest rally). Matuas doesn’t need the support of TMC. His aunt (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) should first apologize for pronouncing our ancestor’s name wrongly,” said Thakur.

However, TMC is confident of Banerjee’s visit to Thakurbari on January 9. Banerjee is also likely to hold a public meeting there.

It can be recalled that on June 11, 2023 during a public outreach programme ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Thakurbari turned into a battlefield.

FPJ Shorts
'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit
'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve
'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post
'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post
PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18
PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18
Read Also
'No Woman Is Safe In Mamata's West Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari Slams State Government Over Disturbing...
article-image

Matua Mahasabha had set up posters slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting their ancestors.

Ahead of Banerjee’s visit the BJP supports and a section of Matua Mahasabha was seen holding black flags and chanted ‘Go Back’ slogan to the TMC national secretary and Shantanu Thakur and members of Matua Mahasabha locked the main temple so that Banerjee doesn’t get to enter the temple.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit

'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit

PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18

PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18

'IndiGo’s ₹10,000 Vouchers Grossly Inadequate': Consumer Rights Organisation To File Class...

'IndiGo’s ₹10,000 Vouchers Grossly Inadequate': Consumer Rights Organisation To File Class...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Concludes Kolkata Visit, Charts BJP’s 2026 Assembly Election...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Concludes Kolkata Visit, Charts BJP’s 2026 Assembly Election...

Faridabad Gang-Rape Case: Haryana Congress Hits Out At BJP Govt Over 'Law And Order Collapse'

Faridabad Gang-Rape Case: Haryana Congress Hits Out At BJP Govt Over 'Law And Order Collapse'