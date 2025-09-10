 Odisha Man Held In Kandhamal For Raping Class 9 Girl Inside Car After Offering Lift During Ganesh Idol Immersion Visit
Odisha Man Held In Kandhamal For Raping Class 9 Girl Inside Car After Offering Lift During Ganesh Idol Immersion Visit

The accused, who hails from a village in Daringbadi police station area, was on Tuesday apprehended along with his car, where the alleged rape had taken place, Balliguda Sub-divisional Police Officer Ramendra Prasad said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
A 28-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly raping a girl, has been arrested in Odisha's Kandhamal district.

Phulbani: A 28-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly raping a girl, has been arrested in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused from his village, where he had returned. He was absconding after being booked under sections of POCSO Act, the officer said.

The alleged rape incident took place on September 5 when the 14-year-old girl was on the way to her sister's village to witness Ganesh idol immersion.

The accused offered the class 9 student a lift in his car and raped her inside the vehicle, Prasad said, quoting the victim's police complaint.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. However, the day after the incident took place, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, who filed a police complaint.

The police have recorded the victim's statement and her medical examination has been conducted.

