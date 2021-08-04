Delhi minor rape: NCPCR issues notice to Twitter India, calls for action against Rahul Gandhi's handle for posting pictures of victim's parents

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has on Wednesday issued a notice to Twitter India, calling for action against Rahul Gandhi's handle for violating POCSO Act by posting pictures of the parents of a 9-year-old girl who was raped-murdered in Delhi.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, issuing a notice said that the commission has received a complaint in which it has been brought to the Commission's notice that a photo of minor giri victim's family has been posted with the caption stating that they are the father and the mother of the victim child on the Twitter Handle @Rahul Gandhi. In the said photo, the faces of the victim's father and other can be seen which thereby reveals the identity of the minor girl victim.

In this regard, it also notified that that Section 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 prohibits the disclosure of identity of a child in any form of media and Section 23 of the POCSO A 2012 states that no information/photo of a child should be published in any form of media which could reveal the identity of the child.