Delhi minor rape: Rahul Gandhi meets family of the 9-year-old girl raped, killed & cremated in Nangal

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Ingit Pratap Singh, at around 5.30 pm on Sunday, the girl, who lived with her parents near the crematorium, went to fetch water from the water cooler of the crematorium.

"At around 6 pm, the priest and the other three men called the girl's mother and showed her the girl's body. They claimed that the girl died while having water from the cooler," he said.

"The priest and others convinced the woman that if she makes a PCR call, the police will make a case out of it and during post mortem the doctors will steal all organs of the girl. They allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body," Singh said.

The Delhi Commission for Women launched an inquiry into the incident and summoned the city police after the girl's parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.