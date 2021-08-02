9-year-old raped, killed in Delhi, body forcibly cremated

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered and her body forcibly cremated by her attackers in Delhi. The police have detained a priest in the case along with three others and investigations are on.

The child from an economically backward family lived with her parents in Purana Nangal in the Delhi Cantonment area, close to the crematorium. She had gone to the crematorium last evening to fetch drinking water from the cooler but never returned.

Around 6 pm, some locals who knew the cremation ground priest Radheshyam, called her mother to the crematorium and showed her the body.

They said she got electrocuted while drinking water from cooler. There were burn marks on the child's wrist and elbow. Her lips were also blue, her mother said. The priest and his companions then told the girl's mother not to inform the police. Filing of a case would mean postmortem, where the child's organs will be stolen, they told her mother, suggesting that a cremation be held immediately.

Apparently they prevailed, locals speculate that the girl's parents were paid some money as incentive. But later, the woman and her husband raised an alarm. Around 200 villagers of old Nangal village gathered at the crematorium and the police was informed.