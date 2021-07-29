Madhya Pradesh: Four minor boys among five repeatedly gang-rape minor girl in Jabalpur, filmed obscene video

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons including four minor boys gang-raped a student of class 10 in Cantt area, Jabalpur, the police said.

The police have arrested all the alleged accused on Thursday. The police station in-charge, Vinay Tiwari, said that the girl had lodged a complaint on Wednesday evening.

In her statement, the victim said that she met one of the accused about six months ago. One day, she went with him to Dumna where the accused shot an obscene video of her.

He started blackmailing her and threatened to make the video viral. Since then, the culprits had been harassing her.

She, however, mustered courage and narrated her tale to her family members and lodged a complained at the police station.

Out of the five culprits, four are minors, the police said.