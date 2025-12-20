Union Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute To SSB On 62nd Raising Day, Honours Their Service & Sacrifices | X @AmitShah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings to the personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and their families on the occasion of the force's 62nd Raising Day, lauding their dedication and service to the nation.

In a post shared on X, Shah praised the SSB for its role in safeguarding India's frontiers and standing firmly with citizens during times of crisis.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Statement

"Greetings to SSB personnel and their families on Raising Day. From safeguarding our frontiers to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with citizens in times of crisis, the @SSB_INDIA has always made the nation proud. Salutations to martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," Shah said in his post.

Last year, the 61st Raising Day function of the SSB was held in Siliguri, West Bengal. The Home Minister then e-inaugurated the Integrated Check Point (ICP) Agartala and the newly constructed residential complex of BGF at Petrapole. On the occasion, Shah and the force applauded the force for fulfilling its motto of "service, security and brotherhood" in its duties and for carrying forward the traditions of trust, heritage, and friendship with Nepal and Bhutan.

About The Sashastra Seema Bal

Originally raised in 1963 in the aftermath of the 1962 India-China conflict, the SSB is one of India's central armed police forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The SSB is primarily tasked with guarding the 2450-kilometre-long Indian border with Nepal and Bhutan, as well as performing internal security duties, conducting anti-smuggling operations, and responding to disasters.

Over the decades, the SSB has played a crucial role in maintaining border security, fostering a sense of security among border populations, and supporting civil administration during emergencies. The annual Raising Day ceremony honours the dedication and sacrifices of the force's personnel and reaffirms its commitment to national security.

The SSB has also proactively stopped the narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, arms smuggling and infiltration of anti-national elements at the border. The force also plays an important role in making the entire eastern region Naxal-free, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force and the local police.

