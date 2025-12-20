New Delhi: Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh From Punjabi Bagh House | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 40 lakh in cash from a house in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area where he was employed, officials said.

Hired to take care of his employer's dather, he had only begun working in the house about 15 days prior to the theft, they said.

A complaint regarding the theft was received on November 29, following which an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS on November 30, they said.

During investigation, CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas was analysed. Initial footage showed Dhruv leaving the house empty-handed, a senior police officer said.

However, further scrutiny of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas revealed that he was later seen roaming with his associates Jatin and Shivam. In one of the clips, Shivam was seen carrying a black-coloured bag.

Police said that soon after the incident, the mobile phones of all three accused were switched off. Several raids were conducted at their possible hideouts in Delhi, but they could not be traced initially.

Subsequent technical surveillance and call detail record (CDR) analysis indicated that the accused had travelled outside Delhi and were later located in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. Continuous efforts led to Dhruv and Jatin surrendering before a court.

Read Also Delhi: Dense Fog Causes Cancellation Of 66 Flights At IGI Airport Amid Poor Air Quality

During interrogation, it emerged that the trio had frequently used the same travel agency for inter-state travel. Further inquiry revealed that Shivam had booked a cab for Himachal Pradesh. Acting on this lead, police traced the cab driver, who disclosed the location where Shivam was staying.

The police team immediately reached the spot and apprehended Shivam from a hotel in Himachal Pradesh. A search led to the recovery of Rs 36.05 lakh in cash, besides branded shoes and clothes allegedly purchased from the stolen money, police said.

All recovered items were seized and the accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining amount and ascertain any additional involvement, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)