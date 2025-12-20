 New Delhi: Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh From Punjabi Bagh House
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNew Delhi: Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh From Punjabi Bagh House

New Delhi: Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh From Punjabi Bagh House

A domestic help in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh was arrested for stealing Rs 40 lakh from his employer’s house, where he worked for just 15 days. Police traced him and his two accomplices across states using CCTV and call records. Rs 36.05 lakh was recovered from Himachal Pradesh, along with luxury items. All three are in judicial custody, and investigations continue to recover the remaining amount.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh From Punjabi Bagh House | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 40 lakh in cash from a house in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area where he was employed, officials said.

Hired to take care of his employer's dather, he had only begun working in the house about 15 days prior to the theft, they said.

A complaint regarding the theft was received on November 29, following which an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS on November 30, they said.

During investigation, CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas was analysed. Initial footage showed Dhruv leaving the house empty-handed, a senior police officer said.

FPJ Shorts
India-Netherlands Establish Joint Trade & Investment Committee To Boost Economic Ties
India-Netherlands Establish Joint Trade & Investment Committee To Boost Economic Ties
Infosys ADRs Spike 50% Due To Data Feed Glitch, Not Company News
Infosys ADRs Spike 50% Due To Data Feed Glitch, Not Company News
Mom-To-Be Lin Laishram, 40, Opens Up About Suffering Miscarriage: 'It Was A Tough Space…'
Mom-To-Be Lin Laishram, 40, Opens Up About Suffering Miscarriage: 'It Was A Tough Space…'
Mumbai Airport T1 Redevelopment Delayed? Jeet Adani Explains Why
Mumbai Airport T1 Redevelopment Delayed? Jeet Adani Explains Why
Read Also
'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India...
article-image

However, further scrutiny of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas revealed that he was later seen roaming with his associates Jatin and Shivam. In one of the clips, Shivam was seen carrying a black-coloured bag.

Police said that soon after the incident, the mobile phones of all three accused were switched off. Several raids were conducted at their possible hideouts in Delhi, but they could not be traced initially.

Subsequent technical surveillance and call detail record (CDR) analysis indicated that the accused had travelled outside Delhi and were later located in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. Continuous efforts led to Dhruv and Jatin surrendering before a court.

Read Also
Delhi: Dense Fog Causes Cancellation Of 66 Flights At IGI Airport Amid Poor Air Quality
article-image

During interrogation, it emerged that the trio had frequently used the same travel agency for inter-state travel. Further inquiry revealed that Shivam had booked a cab for Himachal Pradesh. Acting on this lead, police traced the cab driver, who disclosed the location where Shivam was staying.

The police team immediately reached the spot and apprehended Shivam from a hotel in Himachal Pradesh. A search led to the recovery of Rs 36.05 lakh in cash, besides branded shoes and clothes allegedly purchased from the stolen money, police said.

All recovered items were seized and the accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining amount and ascertain any additional involvement, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 20, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 20, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Agra Market Viral Video: Begging Woman Questioned After Child’s Fair Complexion Draws Attention,...

Agra Market Viral Video: Begging Woman Questioned After Child’s Fair Complexion Draws Attention,...

'Punches Thrown, Slammed On Ground': Live TV Debate Turns Into Wrestling Arena As Ramdev Baba &...

'Punches Thrown, Slammed On Ground': Live TV Debate Turns Into Wrestling Arena As Ramdev Baba &...

Uttar Pradesh: Raebareli Police Arrest Man In Codeine Cough Syrup Trafficking Case Amid Political...

Uttar Pradesh: Raebareli Police Arrest Man In Codeine Cough Syrup Trafficking Case Amid Political...

New Delhi: Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh From Punjabi Bagh House

New Delhi: Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing ₹40 Lakh From Punjabi Bagh House