 Assam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District

Assam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District

Eight elephants were killed and one injured after the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express hit a herd in Assam’s Hojai district around 2.17 am on Saturday. Five coaches and the engine derailed, but no passengers were hurt. Train services on the affected section were diverted as restoration work continued.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Assam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District | Representative Image

Nagaon: Eight elephants were killed and one injured after a herd was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district in the wee hours of Saturday, a forest official said.

Five coaches and the train's engine were derailed in the incident, though no injuries to passengers were reported, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the New Delhi-bound train met with the accident around 2.17 am.

Read Also
Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Fog; Flight Operations Continue Normally
article-image

Nagaon divisional forest officer Suhash Kadam told PTI that the incident occurred at Changjurai area of Hojai district.

FPJ Shorts
Assam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District
Assam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District
Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Fog; Flight Operations Continue Normally
Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Fog; Flight Operations Continue Normally
Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025
Big-Ticket Foreign Deals Flood India’s Financial Sector With Capital In 2025
Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 'Severe' Levels; GRAP-IV Measures Enforced
Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 'Severe' Levels; GRAP-IV Measures Enforced

Kadam and other forest officials have reached the site.

Trains scheduled to pass through the affected Jamunamukh-Kampur section have been diverted through the UP line, and restoration work is underway, he added.

The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Mizoram's Sairang (near Aizawl) to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District

Assam: 8 Elephants Killed After Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Hojai District

Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Fog; Flight Operations Continue Normally

Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Fog; Flight Operations Continue Normally

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 'Severe' Levels; GRAP-IV Measures Enforced

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 'Severe' Levels; GRAP-IV Measures Enforced

PM Modi To Visit Assam On December 20-21, Inaugurate Key Projects

PM Modi To Visit Assam On December 20-21, Inaugurate Key Projects

Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls Shrink To 5.43 Crore

Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls Shrink To 5.43 Crore