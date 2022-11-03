e-Paper Get App
HomeViralElon Musk shares hilarious memes to defend $8 monthly charge to retain blue tick on Twitter accounts

Elon Musk shares hilarious memes to defend $8 monthly charge to retain blue tick on Twitter accounts

Elon Musk first tweeted an image to show how people happily pay $8 for Starbucks coffee but are unwilling to pay the same amount for Twitter blue tick; followed by other memes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk share hilarious memes to defend $8 monthly charge to retain blue tick on Twitter accounts | FPJ
Follow us on

Tesla CEO and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to keep an account verified. Musk tweeted that one gets what one pays for. Soon after he announced his plan for a new Twitter version, people expressed their disappointment over his decision.

Musk has been receiving backlash since he announced the $8 monthly fee for keeping accounts verified by maintaining blue ticks on the accounts on Twitter. The Twitter owner tweeted a series of memes on Twitter to defend his decision.

Elon Musk first tweeted an image to show how people happily pay $8 for Starbucks coffee but are unwilling to pay the same amount for Twitter blue tick. The meme also highlighted that the coffee gets over in just 30 minutes whereas the blue tick lasts for 30 days.

Check his tweet below:

Read Also
Elon Musk fires Parag Agrawal after acquiring Twitter, netizens begin meme fest
article-image

In the second tweet, Musk shared, "$8 per month for Twitter verification? So much for 'free' speech,'' but one can still use Twitter for free but with limited benefits."

See his tweet below:

In a third tweet, Elon Musk shared a screenshot of a purple-coloured sweatshirt which is priced at $58 and captioned it with a thinking face emoji.

A look at his another tweet:

Musk earlier fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, on the acquisition of Twitter.

Read Also
'Open Agrawal Sweets': Netizens suggest Parag Agrawal after Elon Musk fires him from Twitter
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Telangana’s Munugode Assembly bypoll: Visuals showing huge pile of liquor bottles go viral; watch

Telangana’s Munugode Assembly bypoll: Visuals showing huge pile of liquor bottles go viral; watch

Elon Musk shares hilarious memes to defend $8 monthly charge to retain blue tick on Twitter accounts

Elon Musk shares hilarious memes to defend $8 monthly charge to retain blue tick on Twitter accounts

Who is Sehar Shinwari? The Pak actress whose tweet of 'marrying a Zimbabwean guy' goes viral ahead...

Who is Sehar Shinwari? The Pak actress whose tweet of 'marrying a Zimbabwean guy' goes viral ahead...

Watch: Man rescues a cobra hidden in scooter with 'bare hands'; nail-biting video goes viral

Watch: Man rescues a cobra hidden in scooter with 'bare hands'; nail-biting video goes viral

2.5 ft tall Azeem Mansuri, who had once approached Akhilesh Yadav to help him find a bride, finally...

2.5 ft tall Azeem Mansuri, who had once approached Akhilesh Yadav to help him find a bride, finally...