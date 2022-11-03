Elon Musk shares hilarious memes to defend $8 monthly charge to retain blue tick on Twitter accounts

Elon Musk share hilarious memes to defend $8 monthly charge to retain blue tick on Twitter accounts | FPJ

Tesla CEO and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to keep an account verified. Musk tweeted that one gets what one pays for. Soon after he announced his plan for a new Twitter version, people expressed their disappointment over his decision.

Musk has been receiving backlash since he announced the $8 monthly fee for keeping accounts verified by maintaining blue ticks on the accounts on Twitter. The Twitter owner tweeted a series of memes on Twitter to defend his decision.

Elon Musk first tweeted an image to show how people happily pay $8 for Starbucks coffee but are unwilling to pay the same amount for Twitter blue tick. The meme also highlighted that the coffee gets over in just 30 minutes whereas the blue tick lasts for 30 days.

Check his tweet below:

In the second tweet, Musk shared, "$8 per month for Twitter verification? So much for 'free' speech,'' but one can still use Twitter for free but with limited benefits."

See his tweet below:

In a third tweet, Elon Musk shared a screenshot of a purple-coloured sweatshirt which is priced at $58 and captioned it with a thinking face emoji.

A look at his another tweet:

Musk earlier fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, on the acquisition of Twitter.